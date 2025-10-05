 Three killed in KZN crash
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Three killed in KZN crash

Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

An investigation is under way after three people were killed in a collision in northern KZN.

Pongola Crash
Supplied

It's understood that a truck and a car crashed on the N2 in Pongola on Saturday night.

Two others were left severely injured.

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the matter has been handed over to police.

“We will be guided by the investigation in terms of understanding what could have caused the accident. On Wednesday, we started a major operation involving monitoring truck activities in weighbridges across the province. We have resolved to sustain our operations at more than 17 weighbridges across all corners of the province.” 

 Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

KZN Investigation Car Crash
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.