Three killed in KZN crash

It's understood that a truck and a car crashed on the N2 in Pongola on Saturday night.

Two others were left severely injured.

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the matter has been handed over to police.

“We will be guided by the investigation in terms of understanding what could have caused the accident. On Wednesday, we started a major operation involving monitoring truck activities in weighbridges across the province. We have resolved to sustain our operations at more than 17 weighbridges across all corners of the province.”

