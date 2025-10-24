Three killed in head-on crash near Kokstad

The Road Traffic Inspectorate says a bakkie collided with a truck near Kokstad on Friday morning.

Spokesperson Sindi Msimang says they were travelling on the N2.

"It was a head-on collision. We urge road users to approach with extra caution."

The scene was still active late Friday morning.

Meanwhile, approximately a dozen people were injured in a multiple-truck and car crash on the M7 between Bellville and the N2 on Thursday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it involved two trucks and seven cars.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos as multiple patients had been injured. A triage was done on scene, and approximately twelve people had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"Once stabilised on the scene, the injured were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care that they required.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, SAPS and Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further."

