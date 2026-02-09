Three killed, four injured in crash on N1 in Limpopo

Three cars were involved in the crash early Monday morning.

The three men who died were all travelling as passengers in one of the vehicles.

Four other people, including both drivers, escaped with injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

"The possible cause of the accident is suspected to be speeding; the South African Police Service (SAPS) Botlokwa is handling the investigation."

