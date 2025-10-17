Three reported dead as Kenyan forces fire on mourners for politician Odinga

The security forces triggered chaos as they fired on tens of thousands of people at Kasarani stadium on the outskirts of the capital after part of the crowd surged towards a VIP area.

VOCAL Africa, a leading rights group, said on X that it had confirmed "three bodies from Kasarani (stadium) have been received this evening at City Mortuary".

Odinga, 80, died at a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday, triggering a huge outpouring of grief across much of his home country.

Affectionately known as "Baba" (father), he was one of Kenya's foremost statesmen, who made five unsuccessful runs for the presidency but was seen as a major force for democratic reform.

A large crowd initially gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport early on Thursday to greet his coffin, forcing the civil aviation authority to temporarily suspend operations, including some flights.

The body was due to be taken to parliament, but with supporters clambering up the gates, the authorities re-routed the coffin to Kasarani Stadium on the outskirts of the capital.

There were rowdy scenes at the stadium as the crowd awaited the arrival of the coffin, until the outbreak of gunfire and teargas led to panicked running.

AFP witnessed one man lying motionless on the ground with blood pouring from his head, and filmed security forces beating mourners with sticks as they tried to escape the stands.

- 'Why use teargas?' -

"Why would police use teargas and ammunition to disperse mourners?" wrote presidential candidate Martha Karua on X, sharing a video of the chaos.

President William Ruto arrived shortly after with members of Odinga's family and senior officials.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa mourns ‘patriotic leader’ Raila Odinga

They paid their respects over the coffin in a side room of the stadium.

Calm was later restored at the stadium, where crowds returned to await a chance to see Odinga lying in state.

Ruto has announced seven days of national mourning for Odinga, with a state funeral service to be held in Nairobi on Friday.

State television showed large numbers of people had also gathered in Bondo, the family's ancestral seat in western Kenya, where Odinga is due to be buried on Sunday.

Michael Omondi, a youth leader for Odinga's party, told AFP he was at the airport "to receive an icon... a giant".

Born on January 7, 1945, to a future vice president, Odinga spent his early political years either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of president Daniel arap Moi.

He was prime minister from 2008 to 2013 but never achieved his goal of becoming head of state.

His death leaves a leadership vacuum in the opposition, with no obvious successor as Kenya heads into a potentially volatile election in 2027.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)