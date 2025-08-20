Three DA MPs violently attacked in Cape Town

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police Ian Cameron and two colleagues were assaulted in a smash-and-grab on Tuesday.

Parliament says they were ambushed after a surprise inspection at the Philippi SAPS training academy, with bricks used to smash their car windows.

Cameron says he needed stitches for non-life-threatening injuries while Lisa Schickerling and Nicholas Gotsell were also treated.

According to media reports, Western Cape police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the assault.

Parliament's spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo says the incident is deeply worrying.

"The Presiding Officers express deep concern, noting that such shocking acts of criminality not only endanger the lives of elected representatives and members of the public but also undermine Parliament’s constitutional duty to hold organs of state accountable through oversight."





