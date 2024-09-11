Three cops wounded in KwaMaphumulo shootout
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Three police officers are
receiving treatment after being wounded in a shootout with suspects in the
early hours of Wednesday morning.
"Police were searching for a suspect who was wanted for various serious crimes, such as murder and cash-in-transit robberies when they received intelligence about his whereabouts.
“When [the] police pounced on him at the identified address, the suspect refused to open, and as soon as the police gained entry into the house, the suspect opened fire at the police, injuring two police officers."
