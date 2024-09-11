Three cops wounded in KwaMaphumulo shootout

KZN SAPS' Robert Netshiunda says three suspects were killed in the gun battle.

Two police officers have been hospitalised after being shot in the Okhalweni area of KwaMaphumulo.





"Police were searching for a suspect who was wanted for various serious crimes, such as murder and cash-in-transit robberies when they received intelligence about his whereabouts.

“When [the] police pounced on him at the identified address, the suspect refused to open, and as soon as the police gained entry into the house, the suspect opened fire at the police, injuring two police officers."









