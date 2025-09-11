Three children killed after taxi crashes into Imbali creche

The minubus taxi, which was their school, left the road and slammed into a creche in Imbali township.





KZN Department of Transport officials say the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.





Craig Botha, who's with KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, says the scene was still active on Thursday morning.





"The accident is off the roadside, the emergency services are parked on the roadside, so there will be restrictions to traffic but the road hasn't been blocked off, according to reports.





“Paramedics are currently treating nine other patients who have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious."





MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma dispatched a team to the scene.





"I have assigned a team from my office and the department to visit the scene of the accident and the families of the affected children.





"We will provide more information after consultation with families and relevant healthcare professionals."





