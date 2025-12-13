Three arrested in drug bust on KZN South Coast

The team arrested three people in Umzimto on Friday and recovered drugs with an estimated street value of R1,6 million."The officers, who specialize in sniffing out drugs lords, gathered intelligence about a man from a west African country, his South African girlfriend and another accomplice from a central African country who were suspected of destroying the youth of Umzinto and the surrounding areas by feeding them drugs.“The intelligence was operationalised and once due diligence was done, police officers successfully obtained necessary search warrants," said KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.He says the suspect was stopped while driving his vehicle on Friday.





ALSO READ: Drugs worth R65m seized at Durban Harbour



"During the search, he was found with crystal meth concealed under the driver's seat, as well as an undisclosed amount of money which was suspected to be proceeds of crime.



“He was duly arrested and his vehicle was seized.



“A search at his residence at Malangeni also led to the recovery of an assortment of drugs hidden under the bed.



“Further investigations led police to the suspect's girlfriend's residence, where police found her in possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal meth.



“She was also arrested. Police's last stop was at the residence of the third suspect on Nelson Mandela Road where the suspect was found in possession of almost 5,000 heroin capsules and almost 800kg of heroin powder. He too was placed under arrest."





