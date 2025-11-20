Thousands protest for climate justice ahead of G20 in Joburg
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Thousands of environmental activists took to the streets of
Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s G20 Leaders’ Summit.
They are demanding an end to new oil and gas developments in Africa and a just transition to renewable energy.
The protesters say multinational companies are displacing communities, polluting the environment, and greenwashing their operations while governments fail to protect citizens’ rights to a clean and healthy environment.
Neville van Rooy from Green Connections says a list of demands will be handed over during Thursday’s protest.
“We want to make an example of many of these companies across the continent who are also violating people's human rights over there as well as here in South Africa, on the West Coast, and even the South Coast as well, where many offshore oil and gas drillings are also happening.
“And secondly, we want recognition of the displacement of people's land across the continent as well.”
Van Rooy says they are calling for companies responsible for decades of environmental destruction to be held accountable by G20 leaders.
He is urging heads of state and other officials to listen, act, and put people, not profits, at the centre of the continent’s energy future.
