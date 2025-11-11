Third-quarter unemployment shows slight drop

It was down by 1.3 percentage points between July and September, from 33.2 per cent in the second quarter.

Stats SA says the number of employed people increased by 248,000, bringing the total to 17.1 million.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday morning.

He said the number of people without jobs dropped by 360,000 to 8 million.

“We will remember in the previous quarter that the unemployed were sitting at 8.4 million, and when we come to the potential labor force, we see that they went up by 230,000 all the way to 4.5 million. And indeed, when we talk of others outside the labour force, we see that they went up by 8,000 all the way to 12.4 million.”

