Think twice before taking on debt amid January payday stretch, warns expert

Anneline van der Poel says many people are paid early in December and face a long wait until their next payday, with some having to rely on credit to get by.





She says borrowing to get by can increase financial pressure and has instead encouraged people to take stock of their finances and plan their spending carefully.





" What do we need for the month of January? Break it up into the different categories. Your normal monthly groceries, for example, your normal monthly expenditure, and then your annual ones. If you've got children who are going to school, if you need uniforms, if you need stationery, put that into a separate category and then work out what you've still got left."





Van der Poel recommends budgeting and shopping around for discounts.





ALSO READ: Family financial obligations push toward debt amid rising living costs, experts warn





She has also advised anyone who has already overspent or gone into debt to seek financial advice as soon as possible.





" Look where you tap and swipe. Was it a necessary purchase? Did you have to make that purchase? Look at debit orders that go off your bank statement.





"Perhaps you have a couple of debit orders for items you no longer need, and if you have to enter into a credit plan for it. In other words, make provision for that repayment and then repay it as quickly as possible so that you try to reduce the impact of the interest."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)