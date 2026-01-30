The thin blue line: ‘Aunty Police’ saves abandoned Malvern baby

Watch: A 6-week-old baby left alone in a shack south of Durban is now safe after neighbours and Malvern police intervened. Sergeant Sithembile Kheswa stepped in, buying essentials and ensuring the infant was placed in care. @Logic_Malinga pic.twitter.com/iepNP7d6mc

Neighbours and police in Malvern came to the six-week-old baby's rescue on Monday morning.

Neighbours say the baby had been crying for hours after his parents allegedly left him unattended from around six in the morning.

Neighbours flagged down a police patrol car, and the officers took the child to the Mavern Police Station.

Sergeant Sithembile Kheswa, who works in the SAPS's social crime prevention division, had been given a heads up.

She says the little boy was clearly in need of urgent care when she received him.

“It was so hot and he was not wearing anything. It was only the nappy because he had rash around his face and his arms, and then one of the neighbours gave the pink romper and everyone was looking, they were thinking it's a girl, but it’s just that they needed to cover him.”

The motherly instincts of Kheswa, who is affectionately known as Aunty Police, kicked in.

She rushed to a nearby shopping centre, to buy nappies, baby clothes, formula and a feeding bottle.

“And then I started feeding him, to him it was like something so strange in his mouth because they said the mom is breastfeeding the baby and then he was like relaxed and he was feeling so comfortable.”

With help from social workers, the baby boy was eventually put in is a place of safety.

Sergeant Kheswa, a mother-of-four with 20 years of service in the police, says the incident was heartbreaking, but also a reminder that policing goes beyond arrests.

“We wear our badge with pride, but there is more of a calling. To some other people we can only arrest and do bad things to other people, but there is that part where we always want to help.”

Kheswa has since visited the baby and says it was heartwarming to see him calm and well cared for.

Social Development is now handling the case, with investigations into the parents continuing.



