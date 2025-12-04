Thief swallows Faberge egg, caught before beating it

The 32-year-old gulped down the egg late last week from a store in the country's largest city, Auckland, but was arrested before he could flee.

Police said Wednesday they were yet to recover the ornate trinket -- valued around US$20,000 -- but had assigned an officer to watch over the man while waiting for nature to take its course.

"At this stage the pendant has not been recovered," they said in a statement.

The special edition locket was inspired by the James Bond film "Octopussy", which revolves around a plot to steal a rare Faberge egg.

"The exterior of the egg closely follows the design of the Faberge egg featured in the film Octopussy, with a beautiful 18k gold lattice framework which is delicately set with blue sapphires and white diamonds in a floral-like design," reads an online description.

A small golden octopus is nestled inside.

Russia's House of Faberge gained international fame in the late 19th century by designing opulent Easter eggs decorated with gold and precious gems.

