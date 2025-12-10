Thami Ntuli braces for no-confidence vote that could collapse GPU

It’s been brought by the uMkhonto we Sizwe, the party that won the highest number of votes in KZN in the 2024 provincial elections.





But power was snatched out of the MKP’s hands when it stalled its negotiations with potential coalition partners.





It’s now having another go at claiming what it believes is rightfully theirs through the will of the people.





The motion is set to be heard on Monday, 15 December.





So far, the NFP, a current member of the Government of Provincial Unity also made up of the IFP, ANC and DA , is supporting the removal of Ntuli.





Just like the MK Party, the NFP is accusing Ntuli of allowing financial mismanagement and other corrupt activities to continue unchecked in the provincial government.





ALSO READ: KZN Premier dismisses no-confidence motion by MKP





The NFP, which holds one seat in the Legislature, has also complained about being treated with disregard as a smaller coalition partner.





The party is expecting its MPL and MEC for Social Development MEC, Mbali Shinga to vote with the MKP next week.





But that single vote, together with the MK Party’s 37 votes, will not get the no-confidence motion over the line.





If they secure the support of the EFF’s two MPLs, Monday’s vote could be split 40-40.





ANC KZN Second Deputy Co-ordinator Siboniso Duma says the party caucus will remain united.





While a successful motion could leave the ANC out of the cold, Duma says he's confident ANC members of the provincial legislature will close ranks.





Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s National General Council, he dismissed the motion as artificially engineered, saying the focus should remain on service delivery.





