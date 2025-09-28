Thabo Mbeki warns of political crisis for ANC in KZN

Mbeki is this weekend leading political education sessions for ANC members in the province.





The party says these classes are part of a broader effort to revive its structures and instil stronger political discipline.





Mbeki’s visit comes as the ANC in KZN faces mounting pressure to rebuild support after the losses they’ve suffered at the polls.





" As a movement, as an organization, we recognize the fact that there's a crisis. You can't drop from where we were to this 17% and think that there's no crisis."





Mbeki referenced a report by the World Bank which listed the Durban Port as the worst performing seaport in the world.





He says it’s one of the many issues in KZN that need serious attention.





"The leadership of this province has got to get this thing right because of the contribution that this, this province will make to this task of the betterment of the lives of our people, and therefore the people who lead us, this PTT needs to be conscious of that."











The political session is expected to wrap up today.



