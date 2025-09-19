 Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana prison break case postponed
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana prison break case postponed

Updated | By Jacaranda FM

The prison escape case of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been postponed to December.

Nandipha Magudumana & Thabo Bester
Nandipha & Thabo in court / Netflix

The two appeared before the High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday morning.


Magudumana, Bester, and seven others are accused of orchestrating the convicted rapist’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Services. 


Magudumana’s appeal in challenging the lawfulness of her extradition from Tanzania has stalled the main trial involving  Bester.


ALSO READ: Beauty and the Bester airing given green light by High Court


In a separate incident, Bester’s lawyer withdrew from the case after she was allegedly fired by the convicted rapist.


Bester’s new lawyer, Advocate MoAfrica Wa Maila, told the Free State High Court that he has now taken up the matter.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Court Bloemfontein Thabo Bester Nandipha Magudumana
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.