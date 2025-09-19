Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana prison break case postponed

The two appeared before the High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday morning.





Magudumana, Bester, and seven others are accused of orchestrating the convicted rapist’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Services.





Magudumana’s appeal in challenging the lawfulness of her extradition from Tanzania has stalled the main trial involving Bester.





ALSO READ: Beauty and the Bester airing given green light by High Court





In a separate incident, Bester’s lawyer withdrew from the case after she was allegedly fired by the convicted rapist.





Bester’s new lawyer, Advocate MoAfrica Wa Maila, told the Free State High Court that he has now taken up the matter.





