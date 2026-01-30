 Thabo Bester moved to super maximum eBongweni prison
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been transferred to a high-security prison in KZN. 

Thabo Bester 2025
Thabo Bester / Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, confirmed on Friday that Bester has been moved to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad. 

ALSO READ: Bester demands Lamola's cell records ahead of escape trial

He had been held at the Kgosi Mampuru C Max Correctional Centre in Pretoria.  

Bester made headlines after a dramatic escape from a complex in Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022, after he faked his death while serving a life sentence.

He was recaptured in Tanzania in 2023. Bester was extradited from Tanzania along with his partner, doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who is currently challenging her extradition in court.

The convict and eight co-accused face multiple charges linked to the prison escape. 

Nxumalo explained that offender transfers are a routine practice guided by security risk assessments.

“The offender will continue to receive appropriate care in line with the applicable legislative and policy prescripts and will retain full access to legal representation, family communication, and court processes. 

“All necessary logistical arrangements will remain in place in order to ensure that court appearances and legal proceedings proceed without any form of disruption.”

