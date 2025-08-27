Thabo Bester seeks court interdict against Netflix documentary

Bester, who gained notoriety as the so-called “Facebook rapist,” has instructed his lawyers to launch an urgent application at the Pretoria High Court to interdict the screening, broadcasting, or publication of the documentary pending further legal action.





Through his attorneys, Bester strongly disputes the accuracy and legitimacy of the content, describing the film as “a reckless and malicious attempt to distort the truth, smear his name, and damage his reputation in the public domain while his trial is still ongoing.”





The legal team also claims that the documentary contains selective editing, falsehoods, and unverified claims designed to sensationalise rather than present objective reality.





The statement further warned media platforms and broadcasters to take note of the impending legal process and refrain from disseminating the documentary until the matter is resolved in court.





Bester’s attorneys emphasised that the case is not merely about free speech but involves an alleged attack on his constitutional rights, including dignity, privacy, and a fair trial.





This is not the first time Bester has sought to block media portrayals of his life.





In March 2024, he and his ex-girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, filed urgent applications to stop the digital streaming service Showmax from airing Tracking Thabo Bester.





Showmax opposed the applications, stating that the allegations against Bester and Magudumana were serious, but that the public had a right to view the documentary and form their own opinions.





Bester continues to reserve all legal rights and is reportedly considering further civil and criminal remedies in response to the Netflix documentary.





