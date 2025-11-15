Ten people killed in N8 bus, truck crash in Free State
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
At least ten people have been killed in a crash between a
bus and a truck on the N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo.
The crash happened 5 km from Mandela View Saturday morning, leaving 30 bus passengers injured.
Six people were taken to hospitals with critical injuries, five with moderate injuries, and 19 with minor injuries.
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the cause of the accident is being investigated.
"The impact prompted a full emergency response, with paramedics, fire services, and law enforcement officials attending to the scene," said Zwane.
"Tragically, ten people sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.”
"Crash reconstruction experts have been sent to the scene to determine the exact cause of the collision. Traffic is heavily affected in the area, and motorists are urged to proceed with caution,” he added.
