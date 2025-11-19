Tembisa school principal, staff member shot dead on primary school premises

The incident happened at around 5pm, while the 58-year-old principal, a 55-year-old administrator, and colleagues were preparing for a meeting scheduled for later in the week.





According to preliminary reports, colleagues working in a nearby office heard sudden gunshots and immediately hid, fearing for their lives.





When they emerged, they found the two women lying in the passage.





Emergency services were called, but both victims were declared dead at the scene.





Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhlulwi says no arrests have been made.





"The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this stage pending further investigations."





ALSO READ: Suspect in KZN principal's murder shot dead in Soweto





Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school on Tuesday evening to meet with the families and assess the scene.





Chiloane condemned the killings.





"This is a senseless and brutal act committed within a school, a place meant to be a sanctuary for teaching and learning."





He added that the department will now focus on support and accountability.





"We want the perpetrator found, arrested, and brought to justice as soon as possible."





Psychosocial support teams from the Ekurhuleni North District will be deployed to the school from Wednesday to offer trauma counselling to learners and staff.





Employee wellness officials will also be on site to assist affected workers.





The department says it is working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.





