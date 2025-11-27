Tembisa Hospital official repays SIU R13m amid corruption probe

Zacharia Tshisele was arrested earlier this week, alongside a Hawks sergeant, for allegedly attempting to bribe a Hawks investigating officer probing corruption at the hospital.

Their matter was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

Tshisele allegedly received kickbacks from various service providers at Tembisa Hospital between 2020 and 2023.

In September, the SIU revealed that over R2 billion intended for the hospital was stolen through a massive network of corruption and fraud.

"In November 2025, Mr Tshisele paid R13 530 904.27 to the SIU, representing a portion of his ill-got gains. The SIU’s civil investigation to recover all proceeds of corruption from Mr Tshisele remains ongoing," said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

In its interim report, the SIU found that the total value of corrupt payments linked to officials and employees of the Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH) and Tembisa Hospital amounted to over R122 million.

The SIU has identified at least 15 current and former officials involved in activities such as corruption, money laundering, collusion, and bid rigging in connection with the improper appointment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

The officials range from entry-level clerks to management-level staff.