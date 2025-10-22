 Teens killed in Johannesburg gang-related shooting
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch

Two teenagers have been killed and four have been injured in a shooting in Johannesburg, said to be gang-related.

crime scene generic image
iStock

It's reported that three members of a rival gang opened fire on the group in Westbury on Tuesday.


Two of the teens died on arrival at hospital.


The others, aged between 14 and 19, are receiving medical treatment.


The Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit is investigating, while the District Crime Intelligence team is helping them to trace the suspects.


Meanwhile, in Durban police are hunting down the gunmen behind a drive-by shooting that has left one man dead.


Police say a car with two men inside was travelling on Sandile Thusi Road in Morningside on Tuesday morning when another vehicle pulled up alongside it.


Its occupants opened fire on the two men, killing one and injuring the other.


It is believed to be gang-related.


