Teen pregnancy prevention must start at home, says KZN NGO

The KwaZulu-Natal Heath Department recently said that it was deeply concerned about the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the province.

It highlighted that 61 of the 334 babies born on New Year's Day were to teenage mothers.

Ikusasa Ngelami is an organisation in KZN that focuses on child and teenage pregnancy as well as HIV prevention.

The group also runs programmes to help young people make better choices.

Founder Zonke Shazi-Hlongwane says the issue isn't new and reflects repeated failures in prevention, supervision and early intervention.

She believes prevention starts at home with government, schools, and health facilities providing additional support.

She says families need to have honest conversations with their children about these issues before they become pregnant.

"Parents need to sit closely with their children and move beyond silence and fear-based parenting. I always say when you use fear-based parenting, your child might do what you've asked them not to do and just stay away from you. But if you are information-based and you have an open communication policy, your child will always feel and have a need to come back to you and verify information."

She has warned that early motherhood can have lasting consequences for young girls.

"Anyone who has given birth knows how taxing it is on the body of a fully grown adult. How much more for a young person whose body is not fully developed? Their brain is not fully developed to comprehend everything that they're going through. They go through a lot of shame from the day they find out that they're pregnant.

"They go through a lot of isolation. I know - I was a teenage mother. You go through a lot of name-calling [and] shame. You interrupt your ability to develop your own identity and have a future. It does also lead to depression."

