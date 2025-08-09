Durban teen missing after Wedge Beach school trip

Rescue teams say the 16-year-old was last seen at Wedge Beach yesterday.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says it's believed the child was on a school trip when he went missing on the surf zone.

"Police Search and Rescue, Metro Police Search and Rescue, the SA Police Services and NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene.

"While the NSRI Durban duty crew responded to the NSRI Durban station 5 rescue base and responded in the NSRI rescue vehicle and the NSRI craft Spirit of Surfski 6 was launched.

An extensive sea and shoreline search that continued into the night has revealed no signs of the missing teenager. Circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear to NSRI. Police are investigating. The search is ongoing."