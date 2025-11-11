Teen among two killed in hail of bullets in Tongaat

Police say the teenager and a 33-year-old man were installing a radio system in a vehicle in the Magwaveni area when a white car with two occupants stopped next to them.





Provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says one of the men in the car allegedly opened fire, hitting both victims several times.





"One of the occupants of the vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding the 33-year-old man.





"The 14-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. Both the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage."





Meanwhile, at the weekend, a police officer and a civilian were fatally shot near Blue Lagoon on the Durban beachfront.





It's alleged that an altercation led to the incident.





