Teen among two killed in hail of bullets in Tongaat
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A 14-year-old boy died in hospital after a shooting in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning.
A 14-year-old boy died in hospital after a shooting in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning.
Police say the teenager and a 33-year-old man were installing a radio system in a vehicle in the Magwaveni area when a white car with two occupants stopped next to them.
Provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says one of the men in the car allegedly opened fire, hitting both victims several times.
"One of the occupants of the vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding the 33-year-old man.
ALSO READ: Man shot and wounded in Howick informal settlement
"The 14-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. Both the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage."
Meanwhile, at the weekend, a police officer and a civilian were fatally shot near Blue Lagoon on the Durban beachfront.
It's alleged that an altercation led to the incident.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
3D printed guns in South Africa: Are they illegal?
With the rise of 3D printing in South Africa, we’re taking a look at fi...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
The 10 most stressful jobs in SA
The list of the 10 most stressful jobs in South Africa includes a profes...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago