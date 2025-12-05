Teen among two caught with drugs in Montclair

Several police teams, including the DPCI Anti-Gang Unit, carried out a raid in the area.





Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a 17-year-old and a 55-year-old man were found in possession of drugs at a home on Atherstone and Arne Crescent.





"The minor was found in possession of 62 pieces of rock cocaine, while the man was found in possession of 546 capsules of heroin, 540 rock cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money.





ALSO READ: 'Narcissistic’ former soldier deserves maximum sentence, says Taryn le Roux's dad





"Both suspects were arrested at their place of residence and will appear in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 5 December 2025."





The Hawks say the drugs were being prepared for distribution in the Wentworth area.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)