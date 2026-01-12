Tears of joy as KZN IEB matrics receive their exams results

It announced on Monday morning that 98.3 per cent of the matriculants who wrote the Independent Examinations Board's 2025 exams have passed.

Just over 89 per cent of the candidates qualified for degree studies, while nearly 8 per cent met the requirements for diploma programmes.

A further 1.3 per cent achieved entry to Higher Certificate studies.

Shaka Buthelezi from Hilton College achieved eight distinctions and says it was a long-term goal that he worked hard towards — something he hopes the Class of 2026 will also strive for.

”What matrics tend to do is they run it like a race at the end, but it also is really a marathon starting from the end of grade 11. Just pace yourself properly.”

Shaka's classmate Andre Boshoff bagged seven distinctions.

He's thanked his teachers for helping him navigate the year with his academics and sports.

“The teachers definitely helped me balance it by allowing me some leeway with missing some classes and putting in some more time with extra lessons. I know some teachers did some video calls with me for the exams coming up.”

Rachel Major from Reddam House in Umhlanga says she is pleased with her mathematics results.

“Better than I expected, to be honest, I didn't think these exams went as well as they could have gone, but turns out they actually did. So, I'm very happy with myself.”

Rachel plans to study chemical engineering.

Nirandhan Naidoo from Crawford La Lucia bagged nine distinctions.

He says he owes all his success to his mother, with whom he shared his results.

“We were in tears, we were all over the place, but it was absolutely amazing. I’m just happy with how things went.”

Sanjan Rajkaran says it was nerve-wracking waiting for results.

“That build-up to getting your results is so much worse than the results itself. But I think everyone is very pleased with themselves.”

The NSC matric results are due to be announced on Monday evening.