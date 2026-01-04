Disaster teams deployed after New Year’s Eve hailstorm hits uThukela

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal says heavy rain and strong winds lashed the area in the afternoon, causing widespread damage across six wards in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality.





Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says Ward 1 in Okhahlamba Local Municipality was also affected.





He says property and infrastructure were damaged in the storm, with power disruptions reported.





Mzila says Eskom's working to restore electricity.





"In collaboration with the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, officials have conducted assessments of 20 households in Winterton, identifying approximately 60 affected residents who have since received immediate relief in the form of food parcels and hygiene packs.





"The department urges residents in the affected areas to exercise caution, particularly regarding damaged electrical infrastructure.





"We extend our gratitude to the disaster management personnel and humanitarian partners for their swift response during the holiday period."





