Disaster teams deployed after New Year’s Eve hailstorm hits uThukela
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Disaster teams have been deployed to the uThukela District Municipality following a severe hailstorm on New Year's Eve.
Disaster teams have been deployed to the uThukela District Municipality following a severe hailstorm on New Year's Eve.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal says heavy rain and strong winds lashed the area in the afternoon, causing widespread damage across six wards in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality.
Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says Ward 1 in Okhahlamba Local Municipality was also affected.
He says property and infrastructure were damaged in the storm, with power disruptions reported.
ALSO READ: Lightning strike kills two at North West event
Mzila says Eskom's working to restore electricity.
"In collaboration with the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, officials have conducted assessments of 20 households in Winterton, identifying approximately 60 affected residents who have since received immediate relief in the form of food parcels and hygiene packs.
"The department urges residents in the affected areas to exercise caution, particularly regarding damaged electrical infrastructure.
"We extend our gratitude to the disaster management personnel and humanitarian partners for their swift response during the holiday period."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago