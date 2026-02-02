Teaching resumes at Nkandla school after safety concerns
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal says teaching will resume at a school in Nkandla on Monday after lessons were put on hold last week.
Mthiyaqhwa Secondary was temporarily closed after inspectors deemed the ablution facilities unsafe and unsuitable for learners.
The department's spokesperson, Mlu Mtshali, says they have since provided pupils and staff with chemical toilets.
He says it's an interim solution to allow learning and teaching to continue.
"Actually, on Friday, the school didn't open. The learners didn't return to school on Friday.
"They are returning, though, this morning, and it'll be business as usual, but the circuit manager says he will sit with the teacher and develop a recovery plan for the lost days."
