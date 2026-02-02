 Teaching resumes at Nkandla school after safety concerns
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Teaching resumes at Nkandla school after safety concerns

Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal says teaching will resume at a school in Nkandla on Monday after lessons were put on hold last week.  

A school classroom with blackboard
A school classroom with blackboard/iStock/maroke

Mthiyaqhwa Secondary was temporarily closed after inspectors deemed the ablution facilities unsafe and unsuitable for learners.  


The department's spokesperson, Mlu Mtshali, says they have since provided pupils and staff with chemical toilets.  


He says it's an interim solution to allow learning and teaching to continue.


ALSO READ: KZN Education warns of rise in illegal schools


"Actually, on Friday, the school didn't open. The learners didn't return to school on Friday.


"They are returning, though, this morning, and it'll be business as usual, but the circuit manager says he will sit with the teacher and develop a recovery plan for the lost days."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Education KZN Safety
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.