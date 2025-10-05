Teachers urged to prioritise mental health

The online support group was launched on Wednesday.

SADAG says it's for anyone in the education sector experiencing anxiety, burnout, or emotional stress.

The group's Lyn Labuschagne says the need for psychological support in this field is on the rise.

“We understand the unique pressures that teachers face every day. Beyond teaching, they often carry the emotional load of supporting learners who might be struggling with personal or mental challenges.

“Through this platform, teachers will gain access to practical coping strategies and self-care techniques tailored to the unique pressures of the school environment. They also get psychoeducation on stress, burnout, boundaries, and managing emotional wellbeing.

“Within the support group, there is always referral pathways and guidance for further mental health resources to equip educators not only to survive but to thrive in their roles. Teachers need that space to grow and feel validated.”

World Teachers Day is being observed on Sunday.

