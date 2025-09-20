Teachers union welcomes KZN school safety plan

Premier Thami Ntuli this week launched a school safety programme in Durban.

He says the programme includes training sstudent safety ambassadors and installing CCTV cameras in 20 schools across eThekwini, Amajuba and King Cetshwayo Districts.

Ntuli’s Office revealed that more than 2,300 cases of violence, theft, drug abuse, and bullying have been reported in schools since January last year.

In June, SAPS data revealed KZN schools had the highest number of murders in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Nearly half of the 28 murders within schools took place in the province - 46% of which involved learner-on-learner violence.

Thirona Moodley, KZN spokesperson for Naptosa, believes the Premier’s safety programme will go a long way.

”As educators, we are deeply aware that schools must be sanctuaries of growth, free from fear and violence. Initiatives that empower learners as ambassadors of safety and accountability, alongside also strengthening infrastructure and integrating arts, culture and sport demonstrate a holistic approach and tackles the root cause of violence, bullying, and substance abuse in our schools.”

