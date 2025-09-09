Taxi Relief Fund payout reaches nearly R500m

It was launched in 2022 to support the industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Santaco says more than 70,000 operators have benefited already.





An additional R408 million has been set aside for the current financial year for those who have not yet received support.





The taxi council's Rebecca Phala says operators, who qualify, have until the end of October to submit their applications.





" The application process will close on the 31st of October 2025, and no further applications will be accepted after this date.





"To date, more than 73,000 operators have already benefited with over R414 million paid out, with qualifying operators said to receive R7,200 per operating license, including those providing scholar transport services."





