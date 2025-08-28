Group of taxi operators being questioned over KwaDabeka e-hailing shooting

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says there was an altercation between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators on Wednesday.





It's alleged a group of e-hailing drivers had parked on the side of the road when they were approached by minibus operators who demanded they move their vehicles.





"It was also reported that during the altercation, a firearm was discharged, and a bullet went through the passenger door of one of the e-hailing vehicles with the driver inside the vehicle. Another e-hailing driver was also reportedly assaulted during the commotion.





"Police followed up information from Wednesday night through to Thursday morning."





Fifteen taxi drivers and owners who were allegedly part of the group that reportedly attacked e-hailing drivers were taken to the police station.





Netshiunda says a taxi owner accused of assault later handed himself over to investigators.





Eight licensed guns were seized from a taxi owner’s home.





Police say he'll be charged for failing to safeguard them.





Four more firearms were also confiscated, with all 12 sent for ballistic testing.





"The situation is calm in KwaDabeka and police will maintain necessary visibility to restore order, peace and stability. Police will endeavour to convene a meeting between the taxi industry and e-hailing services to reach a consensus."





