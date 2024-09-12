Taxi industry is challenging, says female taxi driver
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
A woman from Ulundi who's been working as a taxi driver for more than 25 years says it's been challenging to survive in the male-dominated industry.
Beauty Mthembu is one of the women being honoured by the taxi association Santaco for her 30 years of service.
The group will celebrate the achievements of women in the sector in Durban.
Mthembu says the road hasn't always been an easy one.
''Male taxi drivers that came before us were older than us. When I arrived as a female driver, they welcomed and respected me."
Mthembu also thanked the women who fought against gender inequality in the industry
"Meaning that as a woman in general, it doesn't necessarily mean I must only do house chores. I must also dominate spaces where it is a taboo for a woman to be in."
