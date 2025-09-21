 Taxi in Imbali crash unroadworthy – KZN Transport
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

KZNTransport MEC Siboniso Duma has confirmed that the taxi that killed five children in Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg wasn't roadworthy.

He spoke to the media at Unit 14 Community Hall on Saturday, where he joined the funeral service of 15-year-old Mthobisi Khambule.

Khambule was one of the children who died last week when a taxi suffered brake failure in Unit 18 crashing into a creche.

Duma expressed sympathy to the Ndawonde family and promised them ongoing support.

“The taxi was not roadworthy. The national director that deals with the issue of testing vehicles has already given us the preliminary report that the break was also problematic, so it means that the service was not done and unfortunately the obligation lies as well with the parents because we must be thorough and holistic when we we're dealing with this matter.

“This issue is not just a government matter; it's almost a societal matter.” 

