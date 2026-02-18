Taxi Associations, E-Hailing operators agree to ‘operate peacefully’ in Phoenix

It follows the assault of a Bolt driver at the Phoenix Plaza on Saturday after dropping off a passenger.

ALSO READ: KZN Transport hosts talks after Phoenix e-hailing assault

The driver's car was also confiscated by the taxi operators.

He was told to pay R5 000 to get it back.

The incident sparked outrage and prompted urgent intervention by authorities.

Ravi Venketsamy from the Phoenix Taxi Association says they do not condone violence but are calling for stricter enforcement against operators working illegally outside regulated routes and digital platforms.

“E-hailers now start operating on false pretence in terms of touting, picking up passengers on the roadsides, or offloading them in our malls at the same time, not working off the app outside our malls. And then they call those passengers. We as a taxi industry, obviously we suffered the losses from there, because if the E-hailers that on false pretences won't pick those passengers up, they will take the taxi.”

KZN E-Hailing Council secretary Sthembiso Khanyezi says a criminal case has been opened after the assault.

He says the council will continue to advocate for drivers to operate strictly through registered apps.

“There won't be anyone who will exercise rights or rules that are not bestowed unto them, so that will be the police enforcement who will exercise police duties. We also agreed they must be a live trip from point A to point B. All those that work without or outside of the app, then they are stealing from the local taxi association.”