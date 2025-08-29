Taxi, e-hailing bosses meet in KwaDabeka to quell tensions

This follows a violent confrontation in the area west of Durban on Wednesday in which shots were fired, narrowly missing an e-hailing driver.





Another e-hailing operator was assaulted.





Fifteen taxi drivers and owners were taken in for questioning on Thursday and a dozen firearms were seized.





According to the taxi council, Santaco, tensions escalated on Tuesday when taxi operators claimed their vehicles were blocked by e-hailing drivers.





On Friday, representatives from the KZN Transport Department, e-hailing services, and the taxi industry met at the KwaDabeka Police Station.





All parties agreed to work together on long-term solutions to prevent further violence.





KZN E-hailing Council Secretary-General Sthembiso Khayezi, who attended the meeting, has welcomed the discussions.





" We would like to thank the MEC Siboniso Duma for opening the doors and being able to call this meeting in such a short space of time and call all stakeholders to come [to] one table and have this talk.





"This was a much-needed talk and, we hope that what we spoke about in the meeting will indeed pave the way for peaceful and good operational standards here in the area."





