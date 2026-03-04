Tambo family criticises ANC, says legacy is being misused

The Tambo family believes the actions and attitudes of some party leaders have caused many South Africans to lose confidence in the ANC and have made a mockery of the efforts of previous leaders.

Andile Tambo attended the unveiling ceremonies of the statues of Oliver Reginald Tambo and Nelson Mandela in Durban on Tuesday.

He says that despite honouring his uncle’s legacy, the family has received no benefit from the political use of Tambo's name.

"We are compelled to observe with a heavy heart that Oliver Tambo’s name is used time and time again for political advantage [and] employed in speeches, campaigns, and commemoration.

"Yet the living relatives of this great leader have received no benefit from such innovation. Not even the most basic opportunities, such as ordinary employment or support."

President Cyril Ramaphosa says former president Nelson Mandela and fellow anti-apartheid activist Oliver Tambo would have called for dialogue amid ongoing war in the Middle East.





Ramaphosa said the two struggle icons were committed to negotiation and peaceful solutions.





"Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo were men of peace. They sought to resolve conflict through dialogue. These men of peace would have been gravely concerned by the conflict underway in the Middle East.





"They would have called for the United Nations Charter to be respected and upheld. They would have joined us in calling for an immediate ceasefire and for the conflict to be resolved through meaningful and earnest negotiations.





"Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo were leaders of integrity and honesty. They sought no rewards for themselves. Only freedom for their people. For this, they endured great hardships and made great sacrifices.





"These are leaders that we need today. Leaders that will serve. Leaders that are selfless. Leaders that are honest and ethical. As we build great statues of these leaders, we must understand that the most powerful and enduring monument to their leadership is in following their example."





Meanwhile, anti-apartheid activist Mac Maharaj says that while the ANC has made progress over 30 years, it must correct mistakes to regain public trust.

"Clearly one is not happy with the performance of the ANC in the last 30 years. We have achieved quite a lot but at the same time, there have been many areas of mistakes, both of omission and commission. It is important that at moments like this, we reflect on it honestly and openly because we learn more from our mistakes than from our achievements.

“So, we need to look at that. We need to challenge ourselves. Are we doing the right things? We need to correct ourselves from the mistakes we commit."

