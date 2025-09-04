Talks continue to prevent Durban taxi strike from dragging on

Minibus taxis were not operating in Durban on Thursday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded or having to make alternative transport plans.

Taxi operators are unhappy with the impounding of their vehicles last week.

They are also complaining about the issuing of permits.

Taxi bosses met with Mayor Cyril Xaba well into the early hours of Thursday morning.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santacto) in KwaZulu-Natal says there are are still some sticking points which they hope will be addressed on Thursday.

In Durban, construction company CEO Thulani Ngcono says the strike has disrupted his operations.





He was expecting his workers to finish a job.

"Since sunrise, I have been waiting for people to arrive at work, and people are not arriving. They say they are blocked and cannot travel. I thought we will finish the job today and get some money. This means if the taxis are not operating the money also stops. We have a real problem.”





For Berea College student Andiswa Zulu, the taxi strike couldn’t have come at a worse time.

" We just came back from the taxi rank right now and there are no taxis anywhere. We can't find them and us as students are starting to write our tests tomorrow [Friday]. We don't know what to do. We are in panic and we just don't know because we can't even find Ubers. Everything is just so delayed. The roads are empty."





