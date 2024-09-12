Stage legend Taliep Petersen's widow Najwa to be released on parole

Najwa Petersen served 18 years in prison for the 2006 murder of her husband, stage legend Taliep Petersen.





Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said she appeared before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board on Wednesday.





Petersen is set to be released on parole in November.





"The victims were involved in the parole-hearing process and have been informed of the CSPB's decision.





"Now 63 years old, Najwa Petersen began serving a 28-year sentence on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.





"She has participated in various rehabilitation programmes and will now be enrolled in pre-release programmes to prepare her for reintegration into society," said Nxumalo.





Petersen will serve the remainder of her sentence under the system of community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.





"Normal parole conditions will apply,” said Nxumalo.





"She is not allowed to leave her magisterial district without informing her parole officer. She is also not allowed to conduct media interviews.





"Critical to highlight, there is going to be a continuity of restorative justice processes involving the victims of crime with the help of professionals," he said.





