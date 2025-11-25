Taliban govt says Pakistan strikes on Afghanistan kill at least 10

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.

Pakistan government officials and the military have not commented on the raids.

The bombardment follows a suicide attack that targeted the headquarters of Pakistan's paramilitary Federal Constabulary force in Peshawar, killing three officers and wounding 11 others.

No group has claimed responsibility, but state broadcaster PTV reported the attackers were Afghan nationals and President Asif Zardari blamed the "foreign-backed Fitna al-Khawarij" -- Islamabad's term for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants it accuses of operating from Afghan soil.

Another suicide blast in the Pakistan capital Islamabad this month killed 12 people and was claimed by a faction of the Pakistan Taliban, which shares the same ideology as the Afghan Taliban.

Islamabad blamed a militant cell which was "guided at every step by the... high command based in Afghanistan" for the capital attack.

- Truce under strain -

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fraught since the Taliban swept back to power in 2021, and worsened after deadly border clashes in October that killed around 70 people on both sides.

The fighting ended with a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey, but talks in Istanbul failed to produce a lasting deal, with security issues, especially Pakistan's demand that Kabul curb TTP fighters proving a sticking point.

Islamabad accuses the Taliban of sheltering militants behind a surge in attacks, including the TTP, which has waged a bloody campaign against Pakistan for years.

Kabul denies the charge and counters that Pakistan harbours groups hostile to Afghanistan and does not respect its sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry warned this week that thousands of containers remain stuck at the border, each incurring $150–$200 in daily charges, calling the economic burden "unbearable".

