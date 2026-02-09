Sydney police pepper spray protesters during rallies against Israeli president's visit

The head of state's tightly secured, four-day visit was aimed at consoling Australia's Jewish community in the wake of the December shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah festival.

But he was met with protests in Australia's two largest cities on Monday evening, with a Sydney rally turning violent as police hit protesters and members of the media, including AFP, with pepper spray.

An AFP journalist said they saw at least 15 protesters being arrested as members of the rally scuffled with the police.

Palestine Action Group spokesman Josh Lees said on Instagram the police had "repeatedly charged us with horses and pepper spray".

New South Wales police declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Crowds also gathered in the centre of Melbourne demanding an end to Israel's "occupation" of Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had urged people to be respectful of the reason for Herzog's visit, saying he would join the president to meet with the families of those killed at Bondi Beach.

The New South Wales state government invoked new powers giving police greater powers to control demonstrations prior to the rally.

An attempt by protesters to overturn those powers in the state's Supreme Court failed just before the rally began, local media reported.

Not far from the protests, Herzog took part in an event on Monday evening titled "An Evening of Light and Solidarity" for the victims of the December 14 killings.

- 'Overcome evil' -

Earlier, the Israeli president paid homage to the victims under rain and grey skies as he laid a wreath outside the beachside Bondi Pavilion.

"The bonds between good people of all faiths and all nations will continue to hold strong in the face of terror, violence and hatred," he said.

"We shall overcome this evil together."

Herzog said he laid two stones from Jerusalem at Bondi Beach "in sacred memory of the victims".

ALSO READ: Iran security forces use tear gas on protesters at Tehranbazaar: rights groups

He welcomed "positive steps" by the Australian government to fight antisemitism, with the introduction of tougher gun and hate crime laws since the attack -- the deadliest against Jews since Hamas's assault on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli president also told reporters that he shared people's frustrations about a rise in antisemitism all over the world.

Among the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting were an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, a couple who confronted one of the gunmen, and 10-year-old Matilda, who was described at her funeral as a "ray of sunshine".

Alleged Bondi Beach gunman Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the attack. An Indian national, he entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

His 24-year-old son Naveed, an Australian-born citizen who remains in prison, has been charged with terrorism and 15 murders.

- 'A pained community' -

Many Jewish Australians have welcomed Herzog's trip.

"His visit will lift the spirits of a pained community," said Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, the community's peak body.

But some in the community disagreed, with the progressive Jewish Council of Australia saying he was not welcome because of his alleged role in the "ongoing destruction of Gaza".

The UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry found last year that Herzog was liable for prosecution for inciting genocide after he said all Palestinians -- "an entire nation" -- were responsible for the Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel has "categorically" rejected the inquiry's report, describing it as "distorted and false" and calling for the body's abolition.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)