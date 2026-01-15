Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees
Updated | By AFP
The Swiss Competition Commission said Thursday that it had opened a preliminary inquiry into Microsoft's licensing fees, after complaints by rivals over what it called "significant" price hikes for the Microsoft 365 software suite.
The Swiss Competition Commission said Thursday that it had opened a preliminary inquiry into Microsoft's licensing fees, after complaints by rivals over what it called "significant" price hikes for the Microsoft 365 software suite.
"Recent fee increases may constitute indications of an unlawful restriction of competition," the agency said.
Microsoft 365 is widely used "by private businesses as well as numerous government agencies, public companies and other government-related bodies", it added.
The US software giant has faced numerous regulatory battles in Europe over the years concerning claims of market dominance, which it contests.
"Microsoft is committed to complying with Swiss competition law and will cooperate with the Swiss Competition Commission in its preliminary investigation," a spokesman told AFP on Thursday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago