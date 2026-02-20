Sweat for a cause: local athlete’s fundraising challenge

“Every kilometre brings hope and resource to the communities who need it the most. The run itself is not just about distance, but it's about purpose,” says Gavin Skevington, who is preparing to run from Port Edward to the Kosi Bay border over a period of 15 days.

He's taking on the more than 600 kilometres journey to raise funds for five charities the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa, Sithanda Upliftment Projects, Paw Prints, Project Rhino and the Jes Foord Foundation.

His goal is to raise R50,000 for each organisation.

He says he’s training daily and has adjusted his lifestyle ahead of the June start of the endurance challenge along the coast.

Skevington says thinking about the people supported by these charities and the lives they impact keeps him motivated.

“The organizations I'm running for, they don't get a day off. Their challenges, they're suffering, it's 24/7. So, if my little bit of challenge and suffering for 15 days’ worth of 15 marathons helps them get awareness and get some funds, much needed funds, then it's definitely going to be worth it.”

He’s also inviting members of the public to join him for sections of the run between the 28th of June and the 12th of July.

To get involved you can email [email protected]