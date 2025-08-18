Suspended IDT CEO denies bribery allegations
Updated | By Bulletin
The
suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust, Tebogo Malaka, has denied
allegations that she had offered a bribe to an investigative journalist to bury
an ongoing investigation.
Daily Maverick journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, published a report earlier this month on the alleged attempt at a restaurant in Stellenbosch.
Myburgh had written a series of stories into alleged malfeasance at the IDT, which places Malaka at the centre of an irregular oxygen plant tender valued at more than R800 million.
In a recent exposé, Malaka and IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane were caught on camera allegedly offering the journalist a R60 000 bribe.
Malaka insists however that she was set up.
She was speaking in an interview with news broadcaster eNCA.
"The journalist kept saying, 'Mr Phasha where is your token of appreciation?' Mr Phasha then took out the money.
READ: Macpherson lays criminal charges in IDT bribery scandal
"I assumed that's what they had talked about before because they had met several times before. But when the media reports and the vide came out, it's me.
"But I never had the money, I never took out the money. I never went there with the intention to bribe anyone."
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has opened a criminal case against the two.
