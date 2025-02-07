Suspects arrested for cllr killing wanted in another case
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says two suspects linked to the murder of a councillor in Sundumbili were wanted for another killing.
KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says two suspects linked to the murder of a councillor in Sundumbili were wanted for another killing.
Police nabbed the pair during a stop and search operation in the north coast township.
Phendukani Mabhida, who served his ward 18 community for years, was gunned down and his sister wounded at his home in KwaSithebe on Tuesday.
Authorities believe the gunmen disguised themselves as community members appealing for assistance.
READ: Two arrested for KZN councillor’s murder
KZN Cogta spokesprson Senzelwa Mzila welcomed the arrests.
"The police have also reported that the two suspects have been positively linked with the murder of an induna who was shot and killed in Sundumbili on 25 January 2025,” Mzila said.
"MEC Buthelezi has commended the police for their dedication and swift response in bringing the suspects to justice.
"The MEC has also reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of public representatives and urged members of the community to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a ho...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Here are the cities t...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago