Suspects arrested for cllr killing wanted in another case

Police nabbed the pair during a stop and search operation in the north coast township.

Phendukani Mabhida, who served his ward 18 community for years, was gunned down and his sister wounded at his home in KwaSithebe on Tuesday.

Authorities believe the gunmen disguised themselves as community members appealing for assistance.





READ: Two arrested for KZN councillor’s murder

KZN Cogta spokesprson Senzelwa Mzila welcomed the arrests.

"The police have also reported that the two suspects have been positively linked with the murder of an induna who was shot and killed in Sundumbili on 25 January 2025,” Mzila said.

"MEC Buthelezi has commended the police for their dedication and swift response in bringing the suspects to justice.

"The MEC has also reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of public representatives and urged members of the community to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies."





