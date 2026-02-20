Suspects arrested as Higginson highway crashes spark safety fears

Authorities responded to two separate crashes on Thursday, one of which was linked to suspects allegedly involved in a spate of robberies.





Police say they spotted a suspicious vehicle along the Highway yesterday afternoon and attempted to stop it.





The driver drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car.





The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.





Three suspects, aged between 30 and 40 years old, were arrested for crimes including attempted murder, possession of stolen goods, as well as reckless and negligent driving.





Police say they recovered two gas guns, car breaking implements, a police radio, vehicle computer boxes and a signal jammer.





They are due to appear before the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Monday.





"Not too far away from that on the same Higginson Highway, just before the Havenside robots, another accident occurred, and this one was a truck which is alleged to have lost control, and that was a multiple vehicle collision,” the Bayview CPF's Brandon Pillay said.





He said the high number of accidents remains a major concern.





Pillay urged people to be more careful when travelling on the route to avoid putting their lives at risk.





"Almost every day, there's an accident occurring, and it's really concerning.





"Motorists need to drive cautiously, carefully, but not speed. No matter how late you may be, stop speeding. You have to stop speeding and ensure that your vehicles are checked regularly so that if it's, if it has any mechanical issues, you're able to resolve it before driving on the road."





