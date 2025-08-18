Suspected South Side gang members in court after R4m bust

The pair was nabbed on Friday during a joint police raid on a suspected drug lab in Phoenix.





KZN Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane says they acted on information on alleged activities by the notorious "South Side Gang."





He says they first raided a property in Bowgreen Close where a brick of cocaine and heroin power were found in the bedroom of a 34-year-old suspect.





READ: Suspended IDT CEO denies bribery allegations





"The team then proceeded to another target location at Garbgreen Close, Phoenix. Upon knocking on the door, the suspect attempted to escape by jumping off the first-floor balcony but was successfully arrested.





"A thorough investigation of the second residence revealed that it was being used as a clandestine drug laboratory, equipped with illicit substances such as crack cocaine, powder cocaine, phenacetin (a bulking and cooking agent), scales and Ecstasy tables with an estimated street value of R4,093 000.





"The 22-year-old suspect was consequently arrested and charged with dealing in drugs."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)