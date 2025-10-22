Suspected hitmen to appear in Pinetown court

KwaZulu-Natal police say the group, aged between 21 and 25, has been linked to the 2023 killing of Sibongiseni Mkhize and Squmane Gasa.





The two men were shot and killed in the Embo area, southwest of Durban.





Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says the suspects were arrested in KwaNgcolosi.





"On 21 October, members of the Crime Intelligence Unit gathered information on suspects who were wanted for the murder of Sibongiseni Mkhize and Squmane Gasa, who were shot and killed on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, at the Embo area.





ALSO READ: Teens killed in Johannesburg gang-related shooting





"The information was relayed to the Provincial Task Team, who proceeded to KwaNgcolosi for an operation. Upon arrival, police found five men inside the house. During the subsequent search, police recovered a firearm and ammunition.





"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were planning to commit a murder just before the police pounced on them. The suspects were then arrested, and they were positively identified as being linked to several housebreaking cases in the area. “





The suspects are due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.





