Suspected Hijacker Killed in Verulam Police Shootout

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they were tracked down and cornered in Cornubia on Tuesday.

“Two suspects hijacked a vehicle, and the owner of the vehicle informed the police, who responded swiftly. The suspects were cornered in Cornubia, where the police ordered them to stop. The suspects opened fire towards the police and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, one suspect was shot and fatally wounded and the other one arrested. The suspects were each found in a possession of a firearm.”

